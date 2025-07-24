34-year-old woman killed in March garage fire in Dayton identified

Around 6 a.m. on March 14, a 911 caller reported the fire while on their way to school.

When Dayton firefighters arrived at 37 Victor Ave., they found a fully involved fire in a detached garage.

The garage had heavy damage and was mostly collapsed from the fire, Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French said.

While putting out the flames, firefighters found a deceased person, later identified as Ruffin, in the debris.

Crews called the Dayton Police Department and coroner’s office to respond.

It was the third fatal fire reported in Dayton this year.

Multiple people were injured in a fire on Jan. 18 in the 800 block of Riverview Terrace.

Firefighters arrived to heavy flames at a three-story apartment building and deployed multiple hose lines while searching for any trapped occupants.

Crews rescued a man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dwayne Harbour Jr., 34, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

Two other occupants escaped from the building before firefighters arrived and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was determined to be accidental, French said.

On Jan. 21, firefighters responded to a fire with people possibly trapped in the 200 block of Grove Avenue.

Crews rescued two adults from the roof of a two-story house. Firefighters attempted to search inside but had to evacuate due to the risk of the house collapsing, according to the fire department.

Crews later found 71-year-old Sharon Chenoweth and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 46-year-old man was also found dead in a house fire earlier this summer in Dayton.

Just before 1:45 a.m. on June 14, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Grove Avenue near Leo Street.

There was heavy fire on both floors of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters found a deceased man, later identified as Enrique Mozo-Baxin, during a search of the home.

Another resident escaped the home before crews arrived. A medic transported them to the hospital to be evaluated.

Arson is suspected. A sign outside the home in June said a reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone with information that leads investigators to the person responsible for the fire.