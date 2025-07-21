37-year-old pedestrian hit by SUV, seriously injured in Dayton

A 37-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the street in Dayton Saturday.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Dayton police were called to a crash near Salem Avenue and Catalpa Drive.
A man was crossing Salem Avenue at Catalpa Drive outside of the marked crosswalk and failed to yield to a GMC Terrain going northwest on Salem Avenue, according to police.
The GMC reportedly had a green traffic light.
No other injuries were reported.
Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.
