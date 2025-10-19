4 candidates seeking 3 at-large seats on Troy City Council

The ballot also includes a race for the 1st Ward featuring Republican incumbent Jeffrey Whidden and Democratic challenger Jeffrey Harris. Other council seats were filled in the May primary.

The following responses were edited for length.

At-large candidates are:

Bryan Begg, 50, business owner, Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Co., downtown Troy.

Todd Severt, 60, attorney, Troy.

Lynne Snee, 58, teacher, Troy schools.

Susan Westfall, 63, registered nurse.

Why are you running for council?

Begg: “To help continue a tradition of stewardship for the citizens of Troy. I have spent the better part of the last 10 years or so dedicated to improving Troy through efforts tied to various nonprofits. Becoming a council member feels like the logical next step in furthering that goal,” he said. “I grew up on a farm in NW Ohio, outside of the village of Columbus Grove. I used to think I would eventually move back there at some point to continue the family tradition of farming, but no more. Troy has completely won me over.” Severt: “I am seeking a seat on City Council and running at this time as I feel I can give back to my community through effective representation and advocacy the wishes and concerns of the community,” he said. Snee: “I want to be involved in our local government because I believe the decisions made at this level have a significant impact on the Troy community. If I am re-elected, I plan to continue to listen to citizens and support new and different ways to communicate with our community. I will support efforts to make our local government responsive, efficient and effective,” she said. Westfall: “To continue to serve the citizens of Troy and provide a voice for them. I have had a Troy address most of my life and love this community. My husband and I live downtown and have been a passionate part of its revitalization. Our downtown businesses have had a challenging five years and are facing more challenges,” Westfall said. “I want to be proactive in preserving its character and work with businesses to help them thrive. As a council member in a statutory form of government, I understand fiscal responsibility is our top duty.”

What do you see as the three top issues that are being or should be addressed by the council/city? How would you address them?

Begg: 1. “I think we have a severe shortage of affordable/workforce housing in Troy. To help alleviate this issue, I would like to explore the implementation of a public/private partnership with the city and property developers. As to helping convince fellow council members, I think sharing my experiences as an employer here in Troy with staff that is struggling to find affordable housing will go a long way to build consensus.” 2. “Transportation, or the lack of a coherent city public transit option, is another hurdle for our workforce. As the price of automobiles, and their maintenance, continues to climb at historic rates, more and more individuals who are working full time are struggling to afford car ownership. I would like to see the city work on a public transit option to help serve this segment of our population that is working, but not able to afford reliable transportation so that they can continue to be part of our workforce.”

3. “Better communication to the citizens of Troy. I would like us, as a city, to find ways to reach more of our constituents with comprehensive and engaging information.”

Severt: 1.” The restoration of engagement by the community. I found a booklet from 1975 put out by the Troy Chamber titled: Where Civic Pride is City Wide. Trojans have a lot to be proud of with our beautiful downtown, recreation amenities and healthy economy...We want citizens to feel welcome and engaged and that’s one of the reasons I helped start the quarterly at large meetings.” 2. “The Park and Recreation Survey and subsequent implementation. One of the crown jewels for our community is the many parks and recreational opportunities. We have an ice arena, aquatic park, Skate park, and golf course, community and recreational areas, youth sports fields, etc. These amenities are what define our quality of life which in turn attracts businesses and residents that fuel our economy... I am a strong advocate for baseball fields to not only cure the current problems but serve as an economic engine for tourism through tournaments, etc.”

3. “The city should do what they can to maintain, create or facilitate workforce housing. The vast majority of Troy’s revenue comes from resident income tax. The average price of rent or housing in our area is beyond the reach of many. Further, the cost of land and development do not allow new housing under current density zoning to be economically feasible. I would like to see the city implement programs that could assist in improving current homes that would be economical choices but need some TLC.”

Snee: 1) “Economic development — This has remained council’s top objective for many years. I will continue to support the council’s efforts to work with the Chamber of Commerce, Troy Development Council, and other organizations to develop vacant land needed for industrial use. I will support business retention and expansion efforts... I will especially work to listen to and support our downtown businesses during the planned streetscape project, which will bring much needed infrastructure updates to the downtown area.” 2) “Citizen communication — This is an issue that is mentioned often at public meetings. Finding effective ways to communicate with citizens is something that must be a primary consideration for the city in the near future, and an issue that needs to be reviewed often and improved as technology advances... I support including funds in the upcoming budget for updates to our current website, and the development of a Troy app to help residents and visitors access information about city services, events, and attractions.” 3) “Recreation updates — Over the summer, residents were able to participate in surveys related to our Parks and Recreation Master Plan study. Citizens made clear that new and improved sports facilities were important to them. I look forward to reviewing information from city staff and consultants and considering recommendations.” Westfall: 1. “Address our community’s recreational needs by planning and investing in safe, accessible facilities. My service on the park board has provided insight to this community’s needs and concerns. Our park system plays a critical role in the quality of life for our citizens. I believe we need safe, playable ball fields for our youth and spaces for youth who don’t play organized sports like an up-to-date skate park.

2. “Make wise investments in our city’s infrastructure by prioritizing projects that support current and future industrial growth, maintain a strong work force and ensure fiscal responsibility

3. “Maintain and continue the revitalization of downtown by working closely with the residents and businesses to plan improvements with the least amount of negative impact.”

What unique skills do you/can you bring to the council?