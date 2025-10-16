4 candidates vie for 3 seats in Centerville school board race

Doll, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the Ohio State University and a juris doctor from University of Dayton, practices law at Doll, Jansen & Ford. He said he’s seeking re-election to continue his service to the community and because he has “a strong passion for public education.”

“I want to continue to work with the school administration to maintain the excellent education opportunity provided to the children of our community, including my two grandchildren,” said Doll, whose total service on the Centerville school board exceeds a quarter of a century.

Sparks, a Centerville native and second-generation Elk, earned a bachelor’s degree in human ecology and a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the Ohio State University. She said she is seeking a third term on the board of education to continue her mission of advocating for all students and families in the district.

Sparks, a parent of five children enrolled in Centerville schools, said she is “especially passionate about supporting individuals with special needs and ensuring that every student can thrive.”

Crippen, a recently retired educator who spent 30 years in the district of Centerville City Schools, said she believes her experience will enhance decisions made by the board to promote student learning.

She said she believes the strength of the school system needs advocacy at the state and local level.

Peters, who moved to Centerville from Arizona in 2008, said he’s running for Centerville School Board because he is “committed to contributing to the stability and continued quality of Centerville City Schools for all students and families in our community.”

“If elected, I’ll be a thoughtful, data-driven voice, someone who listens, asks good questions, and works hard to ensure every decision we make is good for students, good for teachers, and fair to taxpayers,” he said.

Doll said his platform centers on three key priorities: school finance, instituting all-day kindergarten, and upgrading school facilities.

He said he plans to continue educating the community about financial needs and advocating for full funding from the state legislature.

He also aims to collaborate with residents to develop a plan for implementing all-day kindergarten and to assess building needs through community input and administrative review.

Last, but not least, his plan to upgrade school facilities would occur by reviewing and revising, if necessary, “the building use goals already established by the school administration and, through community meetings, seek community input on what is best for the community, the district and the students.”

Sparks said her priorities for the upcoming term include continuing her advocacy work, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and supporting student and staff achievement.

She said she plans to engage with parents and legislators at both the state and federal levels to push for policies and funding that benefit public education. She also emphasizes the importance of transparent budgeting and mental health support for students.

“I take pride in being approachable,” Sparks said. “I want everyone I represent to feel comfortable coming to me.”

Crippen said her top priorities are to continue to advocate for strong public schools, especially from the effects of decreased funding from federal and state levels.

“Transparency that builds trust from communication from the board to the community,” she said. “I will continue to collaborate with district staff to understand the needs of all Centerville students.”

Crippen said the way she would address those priorities is by highly advocating for the district at the state level with our local representatives.

“Speaking to them in person is important so that they know our district and its needs,” she said. “Being visible in the community for conversation and listening will also be important.”

Peters said maintaining and strengthening this tradition will be his first priority, with his second priority ensuring the district remains financially strong through forward-looking fiscal policy.

His third priority is focusing on improving communication between the board, the public and other government entities.

“It’s disheartening that at most board meetings, outside of district employees, only a handful of community members attend,” Peters said. “I will bring ideas to the table for how the board can do a better job of engaging the community, increasing transparency, and building trust through open, two-way communication.”

Peters said he will address those priorities by asking “the tough questions” and basing his voting decisions on the facts.

“I will be forward looking on my view of district finances, new technologies, and tomorrow’s challenges,” he said. “I will not accept that the decisions of the past represent the best decisions for the future.”

Doll said he has the experience to know how to work with and support the school administration to achieve the district’s goals.

“I am a good listener, which allows me to make well-informed and reasoned decisions,” Doll said. “With my lengthy community involvement, I have the ability to communicate with community members about the importance of the district to the community and the future success of the students we serve.”

Sparks touted her experience on the board, along with “knowledge and genuine passion.”

Sparks serves on the Ohio School Boards Association’s Federal Legislative Advocacy Group, meeting with federal lawmakers to promote Centerville’s interests and strengthen public education across Ohio. She also said she collaborates with other districts through the OSBA Southwest Executive Committee, bringing innovative ideas back to benefit Centerville.

Sparks also said she is on track to earn the OSBA Master Board Member designation in 2026.

“Most importantly, for the past 13 years, I’ve been an academic volunteer in our schools, giving me firsthand insight into the dedication of our educational staff and the creativity that defines our district,” she said.

Crippen said she believes her passion for education and teaching students provides incredible insight to the board of education. “I am the only candidate with educational background and experience,” she said. “I would love to continue advocating for students and school personnel. Crippen said she also is passionate in the role of public education in the community.

“Centerville City Schools are the cornerstone of a strong community in Centerville and I believe the strength of our school system needs advocacy at the state and local level,” Crippen said.

Peters said that with more than 30 years in financial services, his career has centered on analyzing data, managing risk and making sound, sustainable decisions, skills he said “directly translate to responsible school board governance.”

He said he, as a long-time volunteer, understands how every part of the district contributes to student success.

“I’ll bring that broad perspective to the board, leverage the needs of the community and the experience of my peers, to keep our focus where it belongs: on students, teachers, and the long-term financial health of our schools,” Peters said.