4 displaced by early-morning condo fire in Trotwood

Around 4:30 a.m., Trotwood firefighters responded to the first block of Friendship Circle for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to heavy flames on three sides and the roof of the condo, according to the fire department.

Three people were evacuated from one unit, and another person was evacuated from a second unit.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and searched the units to make sure all residents were safely accounted for, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department stressed the importance of working smoke alarms and said the early warning made a difference in Tuesday’s fire.

Trotwood residents can get free smoke detectors through a partnership between the American Red Cross and Trotwood Fire Department. People can call 937-854-7254 for more details.