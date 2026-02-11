4 indicted after hundreds of pounds of suspected drugs seized in Dayton

On Feb. 2, DEA agents served a search warrant on a freight package delivered to a Dayton distribution center in Dayton.

They seized 119 kilograms of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, 170 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 80 pounds of suspected marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The next day, Lane and Searcy reportedly drove to the distribution center and loaded two pallets into their van before leaving.

Heath and Worthen allegedly followed the van to a Dayton residence. The group unwrapped the package and realized the suspected drugs were removed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When they tried to leave the residence, federal agents stopped and detained all four men.

If convicted, they face 10 years to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.