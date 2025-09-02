4 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Preble-Montgomery line Saturday

The first vehicle was driving west on Old Dayton Road and failed to yield to the stop sign at Preble County Line Road, he said. The vehicle collided with the passenger side of a second vehicle traveling south.

The first vehicle went into a ditch, traveled through the yard of a house on North Preble Count Line Road and hit the house before coming to a stop, Simpson said.

There were three passengers in the second vehicle and crews had to extricate two of them.

MedFlight transported one to Kettering Health Main Campus. A second passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.

The driver was able to get out on his own and didn’t need treatment, Simpson added.

The two passengers from the first vehicle were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulances, but information regarding their injuries is not available.

The house had minimal damage and no residents were injured, Simpson said.