Breaking: Rollover crash closes U.S. 35 West near I-675 in Beavercreek

4 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Preble-Montgomery line Saturday

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday near the Preble-Montgomery County line.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 9:40 p.m. on Preble County Line Road, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The first vehicle was driving west on Old Dayton Road and failed to yield to the stop sign at Preble County Line Road, he said. The vehicle collided with the passenger side of a second vehicle traveling south.

The first vehicle went into a ditch, traveled through the yard of a house on North Preble Count Line Road and hit the house before coming to a stop, Simpson said.

There were three passengers in the second vehicle and crews had to extricate two of them.

MedFlight transported one to Kettering Health Main Campus. A second passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by an ambulance.

The driver was able to get out on his own and didn’t need treatment, Simpson added.

The two passengers from the first vehicle were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulances, but information regarding their injuries is not available.

The house had minimal damage and no residents were injured, Simpson said.

In Other News
1
Winter’s coming: Miami Twp. upgrades with eco-friendly brine system
2
Rollover crash closes U.S. 35 West near I-675 in Beavercreek
3
Should region’s tiniest village (Pop. 55) continue to exist? Voters may...
4
Food distribution event to take place at the Montgomery County...
5
Woman granted intervention for chase connected to Dayton police...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.