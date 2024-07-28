4 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Yellow Springs

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on State Route 72 near River Road near Yellow Springs.

The crash, which took place around 8:30 a.m., remains under investigation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said four people were transported by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, with three to Springfield Regional Medical Center and one to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

