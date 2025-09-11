4 taken into custody after chase involving stolen SUV ends in Xenia

OnStar was tracking the SUV, which was near Ohio 435 and Blue Grass Parkway.

Deputies in the area saw the SUV run a red light at Ohio 435 and Allen Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The SUV fled and took U.S. 35 West into Greene County, according to the sheriff’s office. The chase continued into a residential area, with Xenia police, OSHP troopers and Greene County sheriff’s deputies responding to assist.

OnStar remotely disabled the SUV in the area of Maumee and Pueblo drives in Xenia, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the SUV slowed, the occupants allegedly exited and fled on foot.

Crews searched the area and took four people into custody.

Timothy Berry Jr., 18, of Dayton; Lloyd Kelley IV, 20, of Franklin; and Kenneth Stark Jr., 19, of Dayton; were charged with failure to comply in Washington Court House Municipal Court.

Stark was also charged with a misdemeanor obstruction charge for allegedly misleading deputies about his identity.

All three were booked into the Fayette County Jail.

Crews also arrested a 17-year-old from Cincinnati. They were taken to the South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for additional charges.