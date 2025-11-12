Breaking: Wingstop to open location in Beavercreek

4 teens taken into custody after stolen vehicle hits Kettering police cruiser, flees

1 hour ago
Kettering police took four teenagers into custody after a stolen vehicle hit a police cruiser, prompting a brief chase Tuesday.

The officer inside the cruiser was not injured, said Kettering police Officer Cynthia James. The cruiser had disabling damage.

The incident started when officers received a Flock notice for a vehicle stolen from Beavercreek.

Police located the vehicle and tried to block it in the Walmart parking lot.

The vehicle intentionally hit a cruiser and fled, James said.

The driver stopped after a short pursuit and ran from the vehicle near Ohio 741 and Interstate 75.

Officers took a 17-year-old boy into custody with help from K9 Thor.

Three other people involved with the stolen vehicle remained at the Walmart after the chase started. A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were also taken into custody.

