4-year anniversary: What weeks of 2020 headlines show about the uncertainty of COVID-19 in Dayton

Wednesday, March 11, 2020: DeWine: Cancel, limit events

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Mike DeWine asked organizers of indoor sporting events — including NCAA March Madness games — to ban spectators, communities to cancel parades and other large gatherings and nursing homes to screen visitors.

Thursday, March 12, 2020: NCAA Won’t allow fans at game

The NCAA announced that its Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in attendance because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Friday, March 13, 2020: All schools to close; Large gatherings prohibited

DeWine ordered all public and private K-12 schools to close for three weeks, beginning at the end of the school day Monday, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Saturday, March 14, 2020: President declares a National Emergency

President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus to be a national emergency, opening up billions of dollars in funding for state and local governments, as a series of major companies agreed to cooperate in a partnership with the White House to help test thousands of Americans for the disease.

Sunday, March 15, 2020: ‘This is going to be here for a while’

Seven Ohioans were hospitalized with the virus at this point. There were no confirmed cases in Montgomery, Greene, Miami or Warren counties. The closest confirmed cases were four in Butler County.

Monday, March 16, 2020: Restaurants, bars ordered to close

DeWine said that after seeing photos of packed bars over the weekend and considering the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, he decided the order was needed to force social distancing, the practice of avoiding crowds and staying at least six feet away from others.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020: Virus cases in Ohio increase; Movie theaters, gyms close

Fifty cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ohio. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton order bowling alleys, movie theaters, indoor water parks, indoor trampoline parks, fitness centers, gyms and recreation centers to close. Acton issues a public order in the evening closing Ohio’s polling locations. Public gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: Area’s first test site opens

The region’s first drive-up testing for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, began in earnest at the University of Dayton Arena parking lot. By the time it ended 235 people had come to be tested

Thursday, March 19, 2020: Area has first positive tests for Coronavirus

Ohio had at least 119 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In addition, the first case was confirmed by Warren County health officials.

Friday, March 20, 2020: Long days take toll on grocery store employees

Dayton-area grocery store employees worked long, arduous hours as customers — some irate — rushed to build up their food supplies in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, March 21, 2020: DeWine: Don’t ignore health orders

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a stern warning to businesses ignoring public health orders against large gatherings and advice about social distancing and disinfection.

Sunday, March 22, 2020: Facility sees 2nd death

A second death was under investigation at Koester Pavilion, a Miami County nursing home, where COVID-19 had spread.

Monday, March 23, 2020: Ohioans ordered to stay at home

Acton issued an order telling Ohioans to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, which had infected hundreds of people in the state already.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020: State preps for tax revenue drop

Anticipating a crash in tax revenues, DeWine announced an immediate hiring freeze and told his cabinet to look for spending cuts of up to 20 percent.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020: Coronavirus crisis impacts thousands of Ohio jobs

After a state order took effect, Ohio’s “non-essential” businesses were supposed to close and “non-essential” workers were told to stay home to try to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday, March 26, 2020: State lawmakers move quickly on emergency bill

State lawmakers moved swiftly on a coronavirus emergency bill that waives K-12 state testing and graduation requirements, bumped Ohio’s income-tax filing deadline to July 15, and extended mail-in voting for the postponed March 17 primary to April 28.

Friday, March 27, 2020: What $2T stimulus package promises

The U.S. Senate passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday, March 28, 2020: ‘We do not have a whole lot of time’

The Ohio National Guard was called in to oversee a massive build-out of hospital beds as the state prepares for a peak in coronavirus cases in mid-May.

Sunday, March 29, 2020: Doctor: Nursing homes ‘going to see deaths’

With coronavirus cases and deaths multiplying daily, nursing homes and assisted living facilities faced special challenges in protecting their uniquely vulnerable residents and the people who care for them.