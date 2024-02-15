$44 million in tax credits awarded for film, TV production in Ohio

“Investing in these productions fuels the vibrant creativity that’s alive in Ohio’s communities and serves as a powerful catalyst for economic growth,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “These projects celebrate and showcase our diverse landscapes, generate jobs, stimulate local businesses and create a lasting legacy for the arts in Ohio.”

Twenty-three projects received the tax credits, including the following area productions:

TV series:

An Interesting Life, season 2 (Southwest Ohio): $432,300

Feature films:

“Genesis” (Cincinnati/Cleveland): $11,091,686.70

“Alarum” (Cincinnati): $5,863,392.30

“Epiphany” (Cincinnati): $6,052,988.40

“Stained Glass” (Southwest Ohio): $3,026,255

“The Marshal” (Southwest Ohio): $2,380,988.40

“Nutcracker’s Mustache” (Dayton/Cincinnati): $2,008,106.70

“The Last of the Big-Time Promoters” (Southwest Ohio): $985,500

“Oscar’s Options” (Cincinnati): $823,269.60

The 23 projects total nearly $503 million in production expenses and are expected to create 530 full-time jobs.

The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit Program applications are reviewed and awarded twice a year. It provides $50 million each year between the two rounds, as well as additional rollover amounts from the previous period. The program withholds $5 million annual for Broadway and theatrical productions.

The tax credits are first awarded to TV series and miniseries, then to other media, based on the positive economic impact in the state.

The program was created in 2009 to encourage the development of the film industry in Ohio. For more information, visit https://development.ohio.gov/business/ohio-film-office.