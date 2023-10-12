450,000 baby bibs, security blankets recalled for tag that could be choking hazard

About 450,000 bibs and security blankets are being recalled because the care instructions label could detach and pose a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the brand Little Sleepies’s Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib, both of which come in a variety of colors. They were sold online at the brand’s website and at boutique stores nationwide from February 2021 to September 2023 for between $12 and $48.

The company initiated the recall after they received two reports of instruction labels becoming detached from the Lovey, though they said that no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled products and remove the care instruction label or to return them. Little Sleepies recommended cutting the tag off close to the seam, but said that it is providing pre-paid shipping through its website and offering a full refund for consumers who preferred that.

On the company’s website, it said that refunds will be processed after the package is received and the item is reviewed, a process that could take 10-12 weeks, before a check will be mailed to the address on the return label.

According to the recall, consumers can also email Little Sleepies at hello@littlesleepies.com or call 866-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday for more information.