$45M affordable senior housing project would create 118 new living units in East Dayton

Marian has requested the city rezone 8.7 acres of the property at 200 S. Wright Ave. from eclectic single-family residential to eclectic multi-family and open space.

Marian proposes to create a mix of studio and one-bedroom units. The developer says in a narrative letter that there is a growing need for affordable housing for seniors because of rising rental prices.

Marian said its affordable assisted living communities are high quality and indistinguishable from market-rate assisted living facilities.

The company says the proposed Vivera Wrightwood community will offer amenities like community dining, TV and theater rooms, a fitness center, terrace and patio areas, gardens, outdoor walking and jogging paths and a salon.

Seniors who live in the facility should have access to services and assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene, meals, shopping, medications, transportation and housekeeping, says a letter from an attorney for Marian’s.

The housing units would be available to residents whose income is at or below 60% of the Area Median Income, plus people who qualify for a Medicaid waiver.

The proposed building is about 30,000 square feet, and more than three fourths of the property would be open space.

If the project receives needed approvals, construction could begin in the second quarter of 2026 and be completed in late 2027.