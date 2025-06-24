46-year-old man found dead in Dayton house fire ID’d

Around 1:43 a.m. June 14, Dayton firefighters responded to Leo Street and Grove Avenue for a structure fire.

Firefighters found heavy fire on both floors of a two-story home in the 400 block of Grove Avenue, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

Crews used multiple hose limes to start controlling the fire and to try and limit the spread to neighboring homes.

During a search of the home firefighters found a deceased male, later identified as Mozo-Boxin, in the house.

Another resident escaped before firefighters arrived. A medic transported that person to the hospital for an evaluation.

Dayton police homicide detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene for around seven hours. Preliminary estimates indicated there was about $35,000 in damages to the home.

The fire remains under investigation.