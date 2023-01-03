4th suspect charged with attempted murder in Troy park shooting

TROY — A fourth person is facing attempted aggravated murder and conspiracy charges in a shooting at Troy City Park last summer.
Bruce A. Harms, 50, was charged with attempted aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault, according to Miami County court records. He’s also facing a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge after he reportedly tried to flee from Piqua police on Monday in a separate incident prior to his arrest.
A Piqua officer spotted Harms, who was wanted on warrants while on patrol near Wood and Commercial streets Monday afternoon. As the officer approached, Harms started to run away, according to a Piqua police incident report.
Harms reportedly continued to run and ignored police commands until the officer pointed a Taser at him and ordered him to the ground.
Harms pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday during his arraignment. Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall set bail at $100,000.
Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor, requested a “significant” cash bond based on nature of the charges and fact Harms is already on felony probation.
Harms’ pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 11.
In August, Troy police were called to Troy City Park on a report of shots fired. Minutes later they learned a man was dropped off at Kettering Health Troy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. A helicopter transported him to Kettering Medical Center.
Troy police Capt. Jeff Kunkleman later said the shooting was believed to be “drug-related amongst known associates” and pre-planned.
Derrick Peeples, Courtney McCarel-Kraska and Todd Norris are also accused in the shooting. They were previously indicted on attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and conspiracy charges. McCarel-Kraska is also facing a tampering with evidence charge.