4th suspect charged with attempted murder in Troy park shooting

Harms pleaded not guilty to charges Tuesday during his arraignment. Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall set bail at $100,000.

Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor, requested a “significant” cash bond based on nature of the charges and fact Harms is already on felony probation.

Harms’ pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 11.

In August, Troy police were called to Troy City Park on a report of shots fired. Minutes later they learned a man was dropped off at Kettering Health Troy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. A helicopter transported him to Kettering Medical Center.

Troy police Capt. Jeff Kunkleman later said the shooting was believed to be “drug-related amongst known associates” and pre-planned.

Derrick Peeples, Courtney McCarel-Kraska and Todd Norris are also accused in the shooting. They were previously indicted on attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and conspiracy charges. McCarel-Kraska is also facing a tampering with evidence charge.