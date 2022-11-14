5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Saturday’s cold front — which brought with it the area’s first snowfall of the season — did not deter attendees, who lined Kentucky Avenue and cheered as the parade passed by. Veterans of all ages were present, along with family members, loved ones, and members of the community.

Pam Callio has more than 25 years of experience in the Armed Forces, having retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2019. She watched the parade Saturday with her boyfriend, Steve, wrapped in a blanket to keep warm. “I wasn’t expecting this weather, but this is one of those things that I felt was my duty, to come down here and show support,” she said.

1 dead, 5 injured in single-vehicle crash that shut down I-675 for several hours

CENTERVILLE —Centerville police say a crash at Interstate 675 southbound at Wilmington Pike killed one person and injured five.

The crash, which occurred at 3:40 a.m., involved a Ford SUV with six people inside, according to Officer John Davis, spokesman for Centerville Police Department.

“It hit the guardrail several times,” Davis said. “We haven’t determined yet whether or not they hit the bridge wall. We’re not sure.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses

You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton.

But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today.

It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between horses and humans that can foster physical, emotional, and behavioral growth through equine-assisted activities.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield

At the request of the Springfield Police Division, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning at the corner of Selma Road and East Street.

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road at 7:29 a.m. following a report of a man showing a gun and attempting to enter the building, the city of Springfield said Sunday afternoon in a release.

Minutes after officers arrived, the armed suspect confronted police and shots were fired.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Local couple discovers passion for rowing

When people think of Dayton, Ohio, they likely don’t think of the sport of rowing. But with the city sitting at the confluence of five rivers, it’s really the perfect place to learn to row.

Brian White and Meg Evans of Vandalia started rowing in 2013 after taking one of the Greater Dayton Rowing Association’s (GDRA) Learn to Row classes together.

While raising their children – son Brandon – now 32, and daughter Tara (Hux) now 30, the couple became very involved with their sports activities.

