5 people injured following 4-vehicle crash in Miami Twp. Monday

The patrol said the first vehicle — a 2022 Jeep Compass — failed to leave enough distance ahead and struck a 2019 Toyota RAV4 was stopped in traffic. The impact sent the RAV4 into a 2007 Honda Pilot.

The Honda Pilot then hit a 2014 Honda Civic.

The Compass driver was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus for possible injuries. His two passengers were transported to the hospital for minor and serious injuries as well.

The RAV4 driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Pilot driver was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus for minor injuries.

The Civic driver wasn’t injured.

The northbound lanes were temporarily closed during the crash investigation, and all lanes reopened after 1:15 a.m.