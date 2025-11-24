5 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Greene County

A 2002 Honda Accord was traveling northwest on State Route 235 and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler and a 2015 Honda Civic were traveling southeast on State Route 235 when the Wrangler stopped at the intersection and was waiting to turn left to travel east on West Hyde Road, OSHP said.

The Civic was stopped behind the Wrangler when the Accord crossed the center line and hit the Wrangler head-on.

The Wrangler then hit the Civic.

The Honda Accord driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep Wrangler’s driver and one of the passengers had minor injuries, and a second passenger from the vehicle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Honda Civic driver was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial for possible injuries.

The Honda Accord’s driver was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Driving Left of Center Two Lane Road.