Breaking: Teenager ID’d in fatal Saturday crash in Dayton

5 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Greene County

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bath Twp. on Saturday.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 5:45 p.m. on State Route 235 at West Hyde Road, according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2002 Honda Accord was traveling northwest on State Route 235 and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler and a 2015 Honda Civic were traveling southeast on State Route 235 when the Wrangler stopped at the intersection and was waiting to turn left to travel east on West Hyde Road, OSHP said.

The Civic was stopped behind the Wrangler when the Accord crossed the center line and hit the Wrangler head-on.

The Wrangler then hit the Civic.

The Honda Accord driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Jeep Wrangler’s driver and one of the passengers had minor injuries, and a second passenger from the vehicle was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The Honda Civic driver was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial for possible injuries.

The Honda Accord’s driver was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Driving Left of Center Two Lane Road.

In Other News
1
3 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Miami County
2
Teenager ID’d in fatal Saturday crash in Dayton
3
Thousands of Thanksgiving meals to be given away by Miami Valley Meals
4
Remembering the Thanksgiving Blizzard and ‘Snow Bowl’ of 1950
5
Thanksgiving travel forecast: more crowded roads than 2024, virtually...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.