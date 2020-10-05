5 things to know about coronavirus: President could be discharged today, was ‘up and well’ Sunday

DeWine urges those who attended Trump events to get tested

Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged any Ohioans who went to recent campaign events involving the president or his son to get tested for coronavirus.

President Trump visited the Dayton International Airport on Sept. 21 and participated in the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, Sept. 29. His son Donald Trump Jr. attended a rally in Tipp City on Sept. 30 after joining the president at the debate the day before.

DeWine said Friday he’s unaware of any outbreak related to the events in Dayton or Toledo, where the president visited after leaving here.

Biden tests negative for virus

Presidential candidate Joe Biden tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

Biden, who was on stage with President Trump for 90 minutes during the debate in Cleveland last week, also tested negative on Friday.

Attorney General William Barr said he will self-quarantine on Sunday after the president and other lawmakers and aides tested positive for the virus, according to AP.

U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Turner, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted all tested negative for the virus on Friday.

Jordan had traveled with the president on Air Force One to the presidential debate.

Local senior centers strike a balance while reopening

Senior centers across the Miami Valley are working to balance safety with the need for socialization as centers continue to reopen.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced senior centers and adult day centers could reopen starting Sept. 21. The centers must operate with a limited capacity, screens all participants and staff and keep a daily log. All staff and volunteers will be tested every 14 days.

Though some local centers have opted not to reopen due to health concerns, others hope that reopening will give seniors an opportunity to combat the loneliness of quarantine.

““These people are at home and lonely and don’t have anything to do,” said Jeff Webb, director of environmental health for Greene County Public Health. "It’s good for their mental health to be able to associate with other people.”