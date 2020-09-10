5 things to know about the coronavirus today: football team in quarantine, new travel advisory

It is Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Fairborn HS football team quarantining players
The Fairborn High School football team will be sidelined for the next two weeks after the Greene County Public Health determined some Skyhawks were in close contact with a player from West Carrollton who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 4 states
Based on positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the latest travel advisory issued by the Ohio Department of Health. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, according to the ODH.
New coronavirus cases back in double digits at UD
The University of Dayton reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared to eight new cases on Tuesday and six new cases on Labor Day, according to the university’s COVID-10 campus status webpage.
Annual pumpkin glow gutted by coronavirus pandemic
One of Dayton’s most beloved Dayton Halloween traditions, the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’
President Donald Trump talked privately about the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.