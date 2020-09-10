5 things to know about the coronavirus today: football team in quarantine, new travel advisory

Coronavirus: Ohioans warned against travel to 4 states

Based on positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the latest travel advisory issued by the Ohio Department of Health. The positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, according to the ODH.

New coronavirus cases back in double digits at UD

The University of Dayton reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, compared to eight new cases on Tuesday and six new cases on Labor Day, according to the university’s COVID-10 campus status webpage.