5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Schools start reporting cases, new infections plunge at UD

It is Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Schools must report positive cases starting today
A coronavirus reporting system goes into effect today. Schools across Ohio are now required to report new positive coronavirus cases to the Ohio Department of Health, which will include the cases, broken down by student and staff, on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Schools also are required to notify parents of new cases within 24 hours.
6,000 fans OK at some Bengals, Browns games
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games each, but fans must wear masks, according to a variance of the state health order. Normally, the maximum number of fans allowed is 15% of capacity. Seating will be assigned in groups of no more than four people together.
Labor Day finds labor slowly recovering
The pandemic, with its lockdowns, business failures and government-ordered closures, forced more than 1 million Ohioans out of work. A “solid” economic recovery is underway, said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial. But he sees challenges ahead.
New cases at UD plunge to single digits
The University of Dayton reported six new coronavirus cases on Monday, which marked the first time that figure was in the single digits since students began moving back to campus in early August. Also, more than 75 percent of confirmed cases are not recovered, according to the university’s COVID-19 campus status webpage.
Ohio roadways become speedways
Some drivers took advantage of roads and highways emptied by the coronavirus pandemic by pushing well past the speed limit, a trend that continues even as states try to get back to normal. Troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for driving more than 100 mph, a 61% increase over the same time period a year ago. The highest ticketed speed was 147 mph in the Cincinnati area.