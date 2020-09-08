5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Schools start reporting cases, new infections plunge at UD

6,000 fans OK at some Bengals, Browns games

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will be allowed up to 6,000 spectators at two home games each, but fans must wear masks, according to a variance of the state health order. Normally, the maximum number of fans allowed is 15% of capacity. Seating will be assigned in groups of no more than four people together.

Labor Day finds labor slowly recovering

The pandemic, with its lockdowns, business failures and government-ordered closures, forced more than 1 million Ohioans out of work. A “solid” economic recovery is underway, said Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial. But he sees challenges ahead.