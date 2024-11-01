I-75 South reopens following crash near Miami/Montgomery County line

Interstate 75 South has reopened near the Miami/Montgomery County line after a five-vehicle crash took place Friday morning.
The crash was reported at 7:57 a.m. near Northwoods Boulevard, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Injuries have been reported, but OSHP dispatchers could not provide further details.
The crash backed up traffic on the southbound lanes.
We will update this story as more information is available.
