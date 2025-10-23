50 Years Ago: Evel Knievel soared over 14 buses at Kings Island

We went back through the newspaper archives from 1975 to share how it all went down.

Preview press conference

To announce the event, Kings Island held a press conferences at The Matterhorn Room at Kings Island Inn and at the Dayton Inn a couple of weeks before the scheduled Oct. 25, 1975 event.

Dayton Daily News reporter Steve Sidlo and Journal-News reporter Ercel Eaton were there to cover the story.

Along with press kits and a giant cake, there was a life-size statue of Knievel dressed in his red, white and blue leathers, clutching his helmet and striking a heroic pose. Then, Jim Gruber, Kings Island promotion manager, announced the entrance of Knievel by saying he was “the greatest daredevil in the history of the world!”

Knievel then walked in wearing a burgundy jump suit and three large gold rings encrusted with huge diamonds.

Credit: SKIP PETERSON Credit: SKIP PETERSON

He hyped his upcoming jump over 14 buses in the Kings Island parking lot:

“This is going to be the last jump of this distance I will ever make. Nobody can live forever jumping further and further ... I’m not worried about the jump at all. I know I’m the best in the world. I know it can be done professionally.”

Safety concerns

Knievel read a letter he had written in answer to a congressman’s objection to the televising of his jump.

“I suggest that an argument between us and your attack on ABC television doesn’t seem to be the most productive way to face the challenge of increasing safety among bicycle and motorcycle riders,” he wrote.

Credit: BILL GARLOW Credit: BILL GARLOW

The congressman had expressed concern over the safety of the nation’s youth who ride bicycles and motorcycles. Knievel’s answer emphasized that he “repeatedly lectured our young people on safety and on the dangers of narcotics ... and that he would be willing to meet with the congressman to work out a program of safety for cyclists.”

“I’ve jumped more than 100 times,” he said. “And trying to keep in good shape is difficult when you have to recuperable for several months.”

Knievel’s last two ventures failed: His try at crossing the Snake River canyon with his “Sky Cycle X-2” in 1974 and his try to jump over 13 buses at Wembley Stadium in London the previous May.

Kings Island preparations

Knievel spent a few days before the jump checking out safety measures to make the risk as slight as possible.

He wore a padded leather suit for all of his jumps. Knievel had already suffered 50 broken bones in his various ventures. Asked about parents’ objections to the hero-worship their children have for him he said:

“I receive about 3,300 letters a day from parents. And I have not received three in three months that had any kind of derogatory message in it.”

Credit: Charles Steinbrunner Credit: Charles Steinbrunner

Kings Island had made arrangements with Bethesda North Hospital just in case of a mishap. When asked about the possibility of a crash, Knievel said he wasn’t concerned.

“I feel personally confident that I’m not going to miss this jump,” he said. “If the hospitals took half as good care of me as the Kings Island people I’m in good hands.”

The big jump

A crowd of about 35,000 spectators were on hand the day of the big event, each paying between $8 and $12 for an admission ticket. The crowd was smaller than anticipated due to low temperatures and rain in the forecast.

Earlier in the day, Knievel made three unscheduled practice jumps over five and then 10 buses.

Credit: WALLY NELSON Credit: WALLY NELSON

Knievel came out half an hour before the 14 bus jump and did a few “wheelies” on his trusty Harley Davidson to hype up the crowd.

After a quick interview with ABC’s Wide World of Sports announcer Frank Gifford, Knievel made a series of practice approached to the edge of the ramp.

It was obvious that Knievel had been a little nervous about the jump, but the crowd gave him the encouragement he needed with its cheers and signs saying such things as “Go Evel,” “Knievel For President,” and “Up And Over, Evel.”

“Sometimes when a guy like me runs out of the guts that an Evel Knievel is supposed to have, those people really help.” the daredevil said afterwards.

After one last look from the edge of the ramp, Knievel returned to his starting point and immediately revved his engine and took off at full speed down the runway.

He sailed through the air 150 feet and and just as he was about to tip over backwards, he landed at the edge of the ramp and safely completed the jump without a scratch. The frame of the motorcycle did break on the hard landing.

Credit: Terry Garlow Credit: Terry Garlow

The landing ramp extended over the last bus, so technically, Knievel didn’t clear all 14 buses, but we was satisfied with the result.

Frank Gifford once again joined Knievel after the jump for a televised interview and asked him what was next for the stuntman.

“I’m going to continue jumping.” Knievel said, “but not this far. After all, that Harley Davidson doesn’t have wings.”