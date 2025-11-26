57-year-old man ID’d in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

Three people in a Dodge Caravan — a 63-year-old female driver, 31-year-old male passenger and 1-year-old male passenger — were transported to the hospital for treatment.

All three were released the same day, according to Dayton police.

Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on Riverside Drive between East Hudson and East Norman avenues.

Horstman was driving a Ford Edge south on Riverside Drive when the SUV went into the median and hit a light pole before continuing into oncoming traffic, according to police.

The Ford hit a Dodge Caravan that was heading north on Riverside Drive.

The crash closed Riverside Drive for nearly three hours as crews investigated. The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.