57-year-old man ID’d in deadly 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

A 57-year-old man who died after an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic in Dayton earlier this week has been identified.
Matthew Horstman died at Miami Valley Hospital on Monday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Three people in a Dodge Caravan — a 63-year-old female driver, 31-year-old male passenger and 1-year-old male passenger — were transported to the hospital for treatment.
All three were released the same day, according to Dayton police.
Around 5:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash on Riverside Drive between East Hudson and East Norman avenues.
Horstman was driving a Ford Edge south on Riverside Drive when the SUV went into the median and hit a light pole before continuing into oncoming traffic, according to police.
The Ford hit a Dodge Caravan that was heading north on Riverside Drive.
The crash closed Riverside Drive for nearly three hours as crews investigated. The road reopened around 8:30 p.m.
Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.
