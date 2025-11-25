5M holiday lights at Historic Clifton Mill now glowing: Here’s what is new this year

Satariano was in his 20s when he and his father bought the mill in 1987.

After decorating the mill that first year with 100,000 Christmas lights, people from the village were talking about how great they were. That’s when Satariano said his late-father had an “aha moment.”

Over the years, Clifton Mill has not only become a tradition for the Satariano family, but many families across the region.

Satariano, with the help of five other guys, began preparing for the holiday season in September. That’s when they started weed whacking, pulling stuff out and going through their lists of notes from the previous season.

It’s also when they start discussing what they want to add.

Satariano’s mother, who was in charge of the Santa Claus Museum, died earlier this year. In her honor, Satariano has expanded the collection with the help of his wife, Cheryl, and family friends, Charyl and Harry Flaugher.

They plan to rededicate the space to his mother this season. The collection now features more than 4,000 Santas.

Satariano has also added a replica of the Clifton Opera House to the miniature village with a man coming in and out of the door and a horse and buggy moving across the front of the building.

He worked with local historian, Paula Lazorski, to get drawings and pictures of the opera house from the early 1800s.

Satariano has rebuilt and refurbished a couple of the other pieces within the miniature village including the drive-in.

Another addition to The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is a 20-foot “tree of light” featuring 7,000 LED lights.

Clifton Mill is in the midst of transitioning their lights from incandescent to LED.

“Because of LED, I can get to 5 million lights,” Satariano said. “If I kept using incandescent, I was maxed out. I was never going to go over 4 million.”

LEDs are more durable and more strands of lights can be connected from end to end. About 20-25% of the lights at Clifton Mill are LEDs.

Satariano said he’s invested easily $15,000-$20,000 this year.

What makes The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill so special is the fact that all 5 million lights are concentrated in a three-acre area — creating a real “wow” factor.

For those who haven’t been to Clifton Mill, Satariano recommended being there when the lights are turned on.

Other must-see areas include the covered bridge light show that happens every half hour or Santa in his workshop.

“He’s become a rock star,” Satariano said. “People come here with their little ones just to see him sometimes. He’s that good.”

Santa Claus will be working in his workshop until Christmas Eve. After Christmas Eve, he goes back to the North Pole.

One of Satariano‘s favorite parts of operating the lights, he said, is that he gets to be a part of so many family memories. He said that he is now meeting third generations.

When asked why Satariano continues to put lights up each year, he said it’s to keep his father’s legacy going.

“And honestly, once it’s up, it’s truly a lot of fun,” Satariano said. “Everybody comes here... They’re all in a good mood. It’s a universal feeling and fun time, no matter if you’re my age or your age.”

Some of his favorite nights are when they give back to the community.

“That’s the biggest joy for me,” Satariano said.

On Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, patient ambassadors from Dayton Children’s will be on site to turn the lights on.

Satariano shared a story from two years ago of a woman with a little girl asking if he remembered her. She ended up sharing that she was their first patient ambassador from Dayton Children’s and that she “beat the odds.”

Moments like those make it all worth it.

Other community nights include Dec. 1 where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Greene County FISH Pantry and Dec. 11 where a portion of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

HOW TO GO

What: The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

Where: 75 Water St. in Clifton about 30 minutes from downtown Dayton

When: Nov. 28 through Dec. 30

Admission: $15 for those four and older. Children 3 and younger are free.

Hours: Gates open at 5 p.m. daily with the lights coming on at 6 p.m. Gates close at 9 p.m. and the lights go off 30 minutes later. Special hours are 6-8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25.