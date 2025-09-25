5th member of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club pleads guilty in conspiracy scheme

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 12.

Who else is involved?

Hughes is one of 14 members of the motorcycle gang accused of conspiring to commit violent crimes.

Also indicted during the investigation are Juan A. Robles, Joey A. Marshall, Jared T. Peters, Brandon W. Fisher, John A. Smith, Norman D. Beach, Michael S. Henry, Daniel B. Hutten, Michael L. Reese, Matthew J. Hawkins, Joseph M. Rader, Justin J. Baker and Brent A. Egleston.

Thug Riders Motorcycle Club was founded in 2003 and has chapters throughout the U.S., Canada, Morocco, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Germany and United Kingdom, according to court records.

The Thug Riders allegedly committed violent crimes, including murder and gunfights, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Some of the acts they’re accused of include:

• Blowing up a former member’s truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

• Killing a man during a shootout in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021.

• Traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, to attack a rival motorcycle club in April 2023. Nearly 200 rounds were reportedly fired during the shootout.

• Breaking a man’s leg during a fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023.

• Engaging in a gunfight with a rival motorcycle group in Springfield on March 20, 2024.

The gang allegedly sold alcohol and drugs and some members trafficked guns and other weapons as well.

Where do the other cases stand?

In addition to Hughes, four other members have pleaded guilty.

Baker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering; Peters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering; and Hawkins pleaded guilty to committing a violent crime in air of racketeering.

Henry pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and attempted assault in aid of racketeering. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to court records.

Henry is the only Thug Rider who has been sentenced.

Fisher has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 7.

The remaining Thug Riders are set to go on trial on Oct. 20.