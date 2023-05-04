6 Dayton police officers added to memorial wall, more than 100 years after their deaths

The names of six Dayton police officers who died more than 100 years ago will be added to the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial wall in London and remembered in a ceremony today.
The Dayton officers are a portion of the 2023 Ohio Peace Officers Memorial ceremony the began at 11 a.m. today at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London.
According to research from Steve Grismer of the Dayton Police History Foundation, the Dayton officers who died in 1918-1920 of complications from Spanish Influenza had been ordered to close saloons that violated health orders, staff ambulances, keep crowds from gathering and remove corpses.
The officers, date of death and background from the Dayton Police History Foundation:
Patrolman Lawrence Robert Graham, End of Watch, October 7, 1918: Graham served with the Dayton Police Department for less than two years. He was survived by his wife, father, three brothers and two sisters.
Patrolman Vinton E. Harsh, End of Watch, October 13, 1918: Harsh served with the Dayton Police Department for less than three years. He was survived by his wife and one child.
Patrolman Edward Michael Hennessey, End of Watch October 12, 1918: Hennessey served with the Dayton Police Department for almost six and a half years. He was survived by his wife, daughter, father, and sister.
Patrolman Emerson A. Glotfelter, End of Watch December 7, 1918: Glotfelter served with the Dayton Police Department for four months. He was survived by his wife.
Patrolman Clement Leroy Francis, End of Watch March 8, 1919: Francis served with the Dayton City Police Department for less than three years. He was survived by his wife and four children. His 5-year-old daughter died from the Spanish Influenza on the same day Patrolman Francis was buried.
Patrolman Troy Elmer Sine, End of Watch January 28, 1920: Sine served with the Dayton City Police Department for 18 months. He was survived by his wife and four children.
More than 700 Dayton residents died from Spanish Influenza between October 1918 and January 1919, Grismer’s research showed. Officers who worked to stop the spread of the flu and to maintain order also became ill, and the six officers died.
The memorial event will add eight law enforcement officers who died between 2020 and 2022.
Two of those officers are from the Dayton region.
Deputy Matthew Yates of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed on July 24, 2022, responding a domestic incident that left two other people dead.
Deputy Robert C. “Craig” Mills of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office died in September 2021 from COVID-19 complications.
Others to be added to the memorial wall today include:
- Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Department
- Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force
- Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Department
- Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Department
- Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Department
One other officer from the 1900s will be added, too. Deputy Herbert Minshull of Perry County was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant in 1945, according to a release.
