6 Dayton police officers added to memorial wall, more than 100 years after their deaths

Patrolman Vinton E. Harsh, End of Watch, October 13, 1918: Harsh served with the Dayton Police Department for less than three years. He was survived by his wife and one child.

Patrolman Edward Michael Hennessey, End of Watch October 12, 1918: Hennessey served with the Dayton Police Department for almost six and a half years. He was survived by his wife, daughter, father, and sister.

Patrolman Emerson A. Glotfelter, End of Watch December 7, 1918: Glotfelter served with the Dayton Police Department for four months. He was survived by his wife.

Patrolman Clement Leroy Francis, End of Watch March 8, 1919: Francis served with the Dayton City Police Department for less than three years. He was survived by his wife and four children. His 5-year-old daughter died from the Spanish Influenza on the same day Patrolman Francis was buried.

Patrolman Troy Elmer Sine, End of Watch January 28, 1920: Sine served with the Dayton City Police Department for 18 months. He was survived by his wife and four children.

More than 700 Dayton residents died from Spanish Influenza between October 1918 and January 1919, Grismer’s research showed. Officers who worked to stop the spread of the flu and to maintain order also became ill, and the six officers died.

The memorial event will add eight law enforcement officers who died between 2020 and 2022.

Two of those officers are from the Dayton region.

Deputy Matthew Yates of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed on July 24, 2022, responding a domestic incident that left two other people dead.

Deputy Robert C. “Craig” Mills of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office died in September 2021 from COVID-19 complications.

Others to be added to the memorial wall today include:

Deputy Daniel J. Kin, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Dominic M. Francis, Bluffton Police Department

Agent John D. Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force

Patrolman Sean E. Vandenberg, Lawrence Twp. Police Department

Officer Edward L. Stewart, Akron Police Department

Officer Kenneth C. Jones, Akron Police Department

One other officer from the 1900s will be added, too. Deputy Herbert Minshull of Perry County was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant in 1945, according to a release.