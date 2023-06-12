3 days, 4 crashes, 6 killed in Montgomery and Miami counties

Hershberger, Prewitt, and another passenger in the van, Charles Backus III, 79, of Centerville, were not injured.

Nearly 12 hours earlier, Dayton police and fire crews responded to a crash into a tree on Riverside Drive near East Hillcrest Avenue. The tree was in the median on Riverside Drive, according to Dayton police.

Two people, whose identities have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Dayton Fire Department put out multiple fires on the roadway following the crash, police said.

The other two deadly crashes happened on Saturday evening.

Butler Twp. police and medics responded around 5:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road intersection.

A man operating a motorcycle and his passenger, 59-year-old Glenda Hall of Vandalia, were thrown following the crash.

The motorcycle driver, who was not identified, and Hall were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where Hall was pronounced dead, according to Butler Twp. police. The motorcycle driver is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood with minor injuries.

Police and medics in Kettering responded to a deadly, single-vehicle crash around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Woodman Drive near East Stroop Road.

A man driving a 2001 Chevrolet Traverse who crashed into a tree was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a crash report filed by the Kettering Police Department. The man, who has not been identified, was the SUV’s only occupant.

A motorist stopped at a red light at the Woodman Drive and East Stroop Road told investigators he saw the Chevrolet approaching from behind at high speed. The SUV reportedly went left of center to avoid hitting the vehicle ahead and struck the raised median while trying to get back in the southbound lane on Woodman Drive. The SUV drove off the right side of the road and into a tree, according to the crash report.

All four crashes remain under investigation.