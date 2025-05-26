6 ways that Dayton has earned global attention, like this week’s NATO assembly

Dayton’s most famous brothers: Orville and Wilbur Wright, photographed in France in 1909. (Dayton Daily News photo archive)

Dayton's most famous brothers: Orville and Wilbur Wright, photographed in France in 1909.
With the NATO Parliamentary Assembly going on in downtown Dayton, we thought we would explore other ways and times that the Gem City has had a national or even world-wide impact.

Birthplace of Aviation

FILE - Orville Wright is at the controls of the "Wright Flyer" as his brother Wilbur Wright, right, looks on during the plane's first flight at Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Dec. 17, 1903. A backwards image of the Wright Flyer that appeared on the initial version of Ohio’s new license plate was added to the design early and never changed or questioned throughout the approval process, according to public records obtained by The Associated Press. The error was fixed only after the public unveiling in October drew attention to it. (John T. Daniels/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

Dayton is probably best known for the Wright brothers. The invention of the powered airplane changed the world and brought attention to their hometown of Dayton in many ways. The city is filled with landmarks and other references to the Wright brothers’ accomplishments.

Numerous places in Dayton are critical to the history of flight and wonderful places to commemorate our aviation legacy. Here are five of them.

Manhattan Project

Charles Allen Thomas was the lead scientist on the Dayton Project, part of the secret Manhattan Project that developed the atomic bomb. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES.

Without the work done in Dayton, the atomic bombs dropped in Japan, effectively ending World War II, might not have gone off.

Work on the Manhattan Project, the secret government effort to build an atomic bomb was done in many cities, including Dayton.

The most important work done in what was called the Dayton Project, was the manufacturing of the triggers that start the atomic chain reaction in the bombs.

Charles Allen Thomas, a research director at Dayton’s Monsanto Chemical Company, was among a handful of internationally known scientists who oversaw the development of the polonium trigger, a key technical hurdle in bomb production.

Dayton Peace Accords

Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, left, Bosnian President Alija Izetbegovic, Croatian President Franjo Tudjman and U.S. Secretary of State Warren Christopher applaud after initialing a pact after an agreement was reached, Nov. 21, 1995, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 21 days at the Proximity Peace Talks in Dayton, Ohio.The U.S.-brokered accord, reached in Dayton, ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war between rival Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Roman Catholic Croats, who clashed on the republic's future after the former Yugoslav federation fell apart. Milosevic is now on trial for war crimes in The Hague. Izetbegovic died of heart failure on Oct. 19, 2003, at the age of 78, and Tudjman died in 1999.(AP Photo/Michael Heinz)

The negotiations that led to an agreement on Nov. 21, 1995 at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base put an end to the atrocities of the Bosnia war, a bloody conflict that destroyed many lives and tore families apart.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is meeting in Dayton to commemorate the 30th anniversary of those Dayton Peace Accords.

By the time of the talks, that war had lasted for almost four years. It had taken some 250,000 lives and created two million refugees — Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

The agreement hammered out after 21 days of negotiations at the Hope Hotel at WPAFB — formally signed a month later in Paris — stopped the war between Bosnian, Croat and Serb forces, and provided a constitution for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Code-breaking

A U.S. Navy WAVE demonstrates the Desch Bombe, one of 120 codebreaking machines designed and built in NCR's Building 26, between 1943-45, for use in cracking the Nazi U-boat and other Enigma codes. Dayton History photo

Dayton inventor Joseph Desch became a hero for his groundbreaking work on U.S. Navy bombes — the machines that broke Nazi German four-rotor enigma naval codes and helped to bring an end to World War II.

An electrical engineer at National Cash Register, he helped build what is believed to be the world’s first vacuum-tube-driven computing device, the electronic accumulator primed the world for first-generation computers.

In 1942 and 1943, Desch headed a top-secret program at National Cash Register to develop an American version of the code-breaking Bombe that could break the four-rotor Enigma machine.

One reason Desch was selected was because of his and NCR’s work on inventing the first electronic calculator.

The bombe was so successful it is thought to have saved thousands of lives.

Pop-top cans

Dayton History's Brady Kress walks through a giant pop-top can which is part of the Dayton Reliable Tool display and a tribute to inventor Ermal Fraze. The new Heritage Center of Dayton Manufacturing and Entrepreneurship at Carillon Park is opening on Saturday, August 20.

Thank Ermal Fraze next time you pop open a cold one.

Ermal Cleon Fraze, called “Ernie” by family members, co-workers and friends, invented the original pop-top can opener and forever changed the way people around the world open beer, soft drinks and many other cans.

While on a family picnic with friends, he tried to open a can of beer but didn’t have a can opener, so he used a car bumper to open it and thought, “There must be a better way.”

Fraze obtained the first patent for a pop-top can in 1963. At the time it was called several things including “ring-pull,” “tab-top,” “zip-top” or “pop-top.”

In 1977, Fraze modified his invention and patented the ‘push-in and fold back tab” to reduce litter and prevent cuts caused by the previous version.

Electric Car Starter

Charles F. Kettering, at the wheel and Bill Chryst, in passenger seat, test the Delco self starter system that Kettering invented in Dayton. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON HISTORY

United States patent No. 1,150,523 revolutionized the automobile industry.

It was awarded to Dayton innovator Charles F. Kettering, whose invention, “engine starting device,” was patented on Aug. 17, 1915.

Kettering, along with Col. Edward A. Deeds and several more NCR engineers, spent their spare time developing those “certain new and useful improvements” detailed in the patent in Deed’s barn on Central Avenue.

Known as the “Barn Gang” the group successfully developed the new ignition in 1910. Kettering’s idea would save motorists from the often back-breaking and sometimes dangerous job of crank-starting their engines.

By 1912, the electric starters had been installed on 8,000 new Cadillacs and by 1920 nearly all car manufacturers had installed the Delco ignition system as standard equipment.

