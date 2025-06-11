6-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

A young girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Marlay Road near Briar Place around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a child hit by a vehicle.

Explore2 released from hospital, 5-year-old expected to survive suspected OVI crash

On arrival, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies found a 6-year-old girl with serious injuries. Medics took her to a local hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.

According to witnesses, the child ran out from behind a stopped vehicle into the path of a vehicle traveling west on Marlay Road.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

