6-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

A young girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Marlay Road near Briar Place around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a child hit by a vehicle.
On arrival, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies found a 6-year-old girl with serious injuries. Medics took her to a local hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.
According to witnesses, the child ran out from behind a stopped vehicle into the path of a vehicle traveling west on Marlay Road.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
