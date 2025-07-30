6-year-old girl dies weeks after suffering serious injuries in Miami Twp. crash

She was seriously injured in a crash on Shephard Road near Miamisburg Springboro Road around 6:20 p.m. on July 9.

A 39-year-old man was driving a 2024 Hyundai Elantra west on Shephard Road when he crossed the centerline and lost control of the car, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Hyundai went off the right side of the road, hitting multiple trees before coming to a stop in a ravine.

An ambulance transported him to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Thrush and another passenger, a 3-year-old girl, were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.