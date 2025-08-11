62-year-old man injured after being shot by flare gun in Dayton

The man said another man shot him multiple times with a flare gun near Ray Street and Deeds Avenue in Dayton, according to Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

“The victim said he waved down a good Samaritan to drive him to his friend’s house after the incident,” Sheldon said. “The victim’s friend then called police.”

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton police detectives are investigating.