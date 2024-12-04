63-year-old man dead after crashing into Miamisburg garage

A 63-year-old man died after he hit a detached garage in Miamisburg Tuesday evening.
Medics transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Miamisburg police.
The crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. in the 400 block of South Linden Avenue.
A preliminary investigation indicated the man was driving north on South Linden Avenue when he failed to negotiate the curve and drove onto private property, according to police. The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a detached garage.
The man was the only person in the vehicle.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
