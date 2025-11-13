66-year-old man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Harrison Twp.

ajc.com

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car hit a 66-year-old man in Harrison Twp. Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to 4220 N. Main St. around 6:23 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying in the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics transported him to the hospital. Additional information about his condition was not available.

A preliminary investigation determined a red 2008 Chevrolet Impala was going south on North Main Street when it hit the man, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was walking in the road outside a marked crosswalk.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
Local public higher education enrollment steady this year
2
Fairborn girl becomes first Eagle Scout in city’s history as girls...
3
AES Ohio seeks higher rates again for Dayton-area electric users
4
Jones-Kelley to retire from Montgomery County ADAMHS after 15 years
5
‘It breaks your heart’: Food pantries see overwhelming need as...

About the Author