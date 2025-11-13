66-year-old man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Harrison Twp.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying in the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics transported him to the hospital. Additional information about his condition was not available.

A preliminary investigation determined a red 2008 Chevrolet Impala was going south on North Main Street when it hit the man, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was walking in the road outside a marked crosswalk.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate.