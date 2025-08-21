68-year-old motorcyclist killed in Greene County crash

A preliminary investigation determined 68-year-old Randall J. Straw was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle on Barber Road when he tried to turn right on Rita Trace Drive, according to OSHP.

The motorcycle overturned and went off the left side of the road.

Straw was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers.

Cedarville police, Cedarville Twp. Fire Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office assisted troopers.

OSHP’s Xenia post is continuing to investigate the crash.