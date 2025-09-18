$6.9M log home, horse farm on market in Warren County: See photos

The log home is crafted from hand-scribed British Columbia timber and Wyoming stone, and the property operated as a 50-plus working horse farm for more than 20 years, said Alexis Galligan, listing agent from Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty based in Cincinnati.

Pre-bidding is underway, with a live auction from Oct. 15-23. Starting bids are expected between $2 million and $3.5 million, she said.

“We have never had a home sale that high in the county,” Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan said of the $6.9 million list price.

The log home and land is listed in both the Dayton and Cincinnati Multiple Listing Service real estate database. However, there has not yet been a marketing push.

“Without even doing that … I have showings lined up all week, so people are definitely interested. I mean, it’s a very, very unique property," Galligan said.

The home completed in 2003 by North American Log Crafters features authentic craftmanship with 33 hand-carved bears inside and out, a cooper roof and custom ironwork throughout. It was inspired by the owners’ travels to the west, particularly Jackson Hole, Galligan said, which is a renowned valley and resort area in western Wyoming.

“They actually flew in a Wyoming artist and he stayed there for six weeks, hand carving the bears into the logs,” she said. “Everything in the house is custom from the lighting to the floors, to the doors. It’s pretty incredible.”

The house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen featuring a La Cornue Château range made in France and other top-end appliances, including a newly installed copper dishwasher. It is listed as furnished with exclusions, with all furnishings hand-selected and custom for the property before it was even complete, Galligan said.

Other living spaces include a two-bedroom guest suite and kitchenette with separate entry; a 1,890-square-foot ranch manager’s house; and a traditional bunkhouse.

The stone in the house is quarried from the Snake River, which begins in Yellowstone National Park in western Wyoming. There are five fireplaces, all crafted with Snake River stone, Galligan said.

Outdoor features include a temperature-controlled five-car garage; in-ground swimming pool and expansive courtyard; covered front porch; Snake River rock fireplaces; and copper gutters with decorative chain downspouts.

The equestrian facility has more than 30 stalls, an indoor riding area, two offices and multiple tack rooms and storage areas. There also is a 6,748-square-foot hay barn, seven pastures and multiple paddocks.

More than 90 acres are used in hay production with organic farming practices maintained for over 10 years on the property that includes other farmland plus wooded trails along the river’s edge.

The sellers are a brother and sister whose parents, the original owners, have died. The auction process gives the property the maximum exposure it deserves, Galligan said.

For more information about the property and bidding registration, contact Galligan at alexis.galligan@sothebysrealty.com or call 513-659-8909.