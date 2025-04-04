7 Brew to open on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights this fall

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new 7 Brew location at the intersection of East Main Street and Belmont Avenue in Springfield Tuesday, July 16, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new 7 Brew location at the intersection of East Main Street and Belmont Avenue in Springfield Tuesday, July 16, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A new drive-thru coffee shop is planning to open this fall in Huber Heights.

“We wanted to bring 7 Brew to Huber Heights to bring a new and exciting coffee concept to the area,” said Maddie Turner, regional manager for Brew Team Ohio. “Providing customers with not only delicious drinks but a unique and personal drive-thru experience.”

7 Brew will be located between IHOP and Fifth Third Bank on Old Troy Pike.

ExploreGuide to food festivals in the Dayton region: First up is Dayton Burger Fest this weekend

All orders will be taken face-to-face — allowing employees to make a personal connection.

The Arkansas-based coffee chain offers a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes as well as their own branded energy drinks.

7 Brew has more than 20,000 flavor combinations for customers to choose from. Favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

“We have been so fortunate to have our Springfield and Beavercreek locations continue to grow within both communities week after week since opening,” Turner said. “It’s been an awesome thing to see how the communities have appreciated not only our great drinks but also supported our staff and created amazing connections.”

ExploreDayton Dragons adds new food, drinks ahead of 25th season at Day Air Ballpark

Turner said they are excited to open several more locations in the Dayton region in 2025-2026.

The Huber Heights location is owned by the franchise owner of the Beavercreek and Springfield locations.

The company now operates 364 stands across the country. For more information, visit 7brew.com.

In Other News
1
Requarth Lumber Company: A Dayton journey through 165 years and 5...
2
Longtime Miamisburg diner changes ownership after 54 years
3
More than baseball: Dayton Dragons to celebrate 25 seasons with variety...
4
Federal complaint: Fuyao raid investigating $126M illegal staffing...
5
1 in critical condition following Harrison Twp. shooting

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.