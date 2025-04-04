7 Brew to open on Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights this fall

7 Brew will be located between IHOP and Fifth Third Bank on Old Troy Pike.

All orders will be taken face-to-face — allowing employees to make a personal connection.

The Arkansas-based coffee chain offers a lot more than coffee. Customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes as well as their own branded energy drinks.

7 Brew has more than 20,000 flavor combinations for customers to choose from. Favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

“We have been so fortunate to have our Springfield and Beavercreek locations continue to grow within both communities week after week since opening,” Turner said. “It’s been an awesome thing to see how the communities have appreciated not only our great drinks but also supported our staff and created amazing connections.”

Turner said they are excited to open several more locations in the Dayton region in 2025-2026.

The Huber Heights location is owned by the franchise owner of the Beavercreek and Springfield locations.

The company now operates 364 stands across the country. For more information, visit 7brew.com.