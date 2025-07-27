7 injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday

Seven people were injured following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 4:17 a.m. at Arlene Avenue and Owens Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Seven people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch said.
Additional details are not yet available.
