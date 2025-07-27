7 injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
54 minutes ago
X

Seven people were injured following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 4:17 a.m. at Arlene Avenue and Owens Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch said.

Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
West Dayton tutoring program helps students extend summer learning
2
Voice of Business: The time is now for Dayton Public Schools to partner
3
Two out-of-state Congressmen hold town hall in downtown Dayton
4
Emergency message alert by Warren County Sheriff’s Office intended for...
5
Day Air Ballpark to open for ‘Deck the Diamond’ holiday lights...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.