70-year-old Indiana man accused of soliciting a minor sentenced to probation

He was also sentenced to 40 days in jail until he is picked by Indiana authorities, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Donnie Vaughn, of New Palestine, Indiana, was arraigned on April 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and possession of criminal tools. On May 16, the possession of criminal tools charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to his only charge of importuning, according to court records.