70-year-old Indiana man accused of soliciting a minor sentenced to probation

Local News
By
45 minutes ago

A 70-year-old Indiana man accused of soliciting a teen has been sentenced to five years of probation.

He was also sentenced to 40 days in jail until he is picked by Indiana authorities, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Donnie Vaughn, of New Palestine, Indiana, was arraigned on April 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and possession of criminal tools. On May 16, the possession of criminal tools charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to his only charge of importuning, according to court records.

Vaughn will be registered as Tier 1 sex offender, according to plea documents He is required to verify his address every year for 15 years.

The Dayton Daily News reached out to Vaughn’s attorney for comment and will update this story once we have a response.

He was arrested as part of a sting operation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s arrested also two other men as a result.

Vaughn reportedly traveled around 100 miles from Indiana to Ohio to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover detective, back in March.

