71-year-old man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Greene County plane crash

Medics transported a 71-year-old man to the hospital after an ultralight plane crashed into a ditch in Greene County Monday evening.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to South Charleston Road in Jamestown around 7:15 p.m. for a plane crash.
A preliminary investigation determined an Aerolite103 ultralight plane was airborne at around 400 to 500 feet and trying to continue to climb when the plane dropped into a nearby ditch, according to OSHP.
A 71-year-old man was operating the plane and taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
In Other News
1
Trotwood addresses Gov. DeWine with opposition to state mental health...
2
Huber Heights man sentenced in quitclaim deed fraud case
3
Pins Mechanical Co. announces grand opening date
4
Police: OVI suspected in Dayton crash that critically injured...
5
Heads up: Weekend training at Wright-Patt will be loud
About the Author