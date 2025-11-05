73-year-old woman with dementia missing in Dayton

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman with dementia.
Deneva J. Napier, 73, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4300 block of Free Pike.
She was wearing a curly, red haired wig and blue jacket, according to police. Napier is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 120 pounds.
She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who sees Napier or knows where she is should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
