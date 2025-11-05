Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

73-year-old woman with dementia missing in Dayton

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman with dementia.

Deneva J. Napier, 73, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4300 block of Free Pike.

She was wearing a curly, red haired wig and blue jacket, according to police. Napier is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 120 pounds.

Deneva Napier. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees Napier or knows where she is should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

