74-year-old man with Parkinson’s, dementia missing in Darke County

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Kellar walked away from his home on Ravenwood Drive in Greenville, and he has not returned.

Kellar was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a gray shirt.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kellar’s location should call 911 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.