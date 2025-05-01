74-year-old man with Parkinson’s, dementia missing in Darke County

Deputies asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old Darke County man with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Robert Kellar early Thursday afternoon.
Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Kellar walked away from his home on Ravenwood Drive in Greenville, and he has not returned.
Kellar was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a gray shirt.
He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Kellar’s location should call 911 or the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.
