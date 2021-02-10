78-year-old man with dementia missing from Clark County

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 78-year-old Springfield man who suffers from dementia.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday evening for John Swogger after he left his home at 3:22 p.m. and did not return.
He stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He drives a red 2010 Nissan Frontier with Ohio plate 077 WWM.
Anyone who sees him or his pickup should call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.