X

78-year-old man with dementia missing from Clark County

ajc.com

News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 78-year-old Springfield man who suffers from dementia.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday evening for John Swogger after he left his home at 3:22 p.m. and did not return.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He drives a red 2010 Nissan Frontier with Ohio plate 077 WWM.

Anyone who sees him or his pickup should call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.