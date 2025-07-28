78-year-old woman killed in Trotwood crash last week

Trotwood police are investigating after a 78-year-old woman died following a crash Thursday.
Betty Coldly-Drake was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Just after 11:30 a.m., Coldly-Drake was driving a 2022 Hyundai Kona south on Olive Road when she lost control of the car and it went off the left side of the road and into a tree, according to a crash report.
Medics transported her to the hospital, where she died later that day.
We’ve reached out to police for more information.
