8 ghosts live at Mack’s Tavern: ‘Nobody believed me until we actually caught orbs on camera’

Mack’s Tavern, a neighborhood dive bar located at 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., has been told by 15-20 groups of ghost hunters that there are eight ghosts living at the bar.

From knocking glasses over and shutting doors to turning the TVs on and off and talking to each other in the kitchen, the ghosts are active every day.

“Last Wednesday, I was in the kitchen. I didn’t have a customer in here,” Manley said. “It was around 1 p.m. and I was prepping food, and I heard somebody walk through the kitchen.”

Manley shared a story about her bartender doing dishes in the kitchen and feeling the hairs on the back of her head go up. When she turned around, she saw a guy standing there. They later watched the video and there was never a guy in the kitchen, but they saw the kitchen doors shut when the “guy” would have left.

Other incidents involve having a plastic cup over the tap handle and watching it get lifted and thrown to the side.

“Which is not possible in any way,” Manley clarified.

Mack’s Tavern staff has been told that there is a male ghost that lives in the kitchen by the water heater and a female ghost named “Tracy” that lives in the liquor room.

“We’ve been told that in the pool room, in the back corner, there’s a portal that their ghost friends come back and forth through to hang out with them or to check the place out,” Manley said. “Every ghost hunter has said that.”

When the ghost hunters are at the bar, Manley watches the cameras to see orbs flying around and coming in and out of the walls.

“They’re nice ghosts,” Manley said. “They just get bored and they just want to have a good time.”

Prior to Mack’s Tavern opening in the Normandy Square Shopping Center in 2015, the space was home to L2 Marketing Research.

Before the shopping center was built in 1985, the land belonged to Miller Farm.

“We were told that at Miller Farm they had a field fire and their workers went out to put the fire out and a few of them had passed,” Manley said. “It kind of coincides with some of the ghost hunters saying that they think a few of the ghosts here died in a fire.”

Manley believes a few of the ghosts are from the field fire, but aren’t sure where the others are from.

Over the last 10 years, Manley and her employees have embraced the ghosts by saying good morning and good night to them.

“It’s very crazy, but it’s fun,” Manley said.

MORE DETAILS

Mack’s Tavern opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 2:30 a.m. daily.

The bar is the last stop on a monthly Centerville paranormal experience hosted by P3 — Paula’s Paranormal Project. The next event is 7 p.m. Oct. 25. To purchase tickets, visit p3paranormal.com.

“We do have a lot of ghost hunters come and we’re going to start doing where you can come in and buy a ticket, get drinks, some food, and then stay until around 1-2 a.m.... to experience the ghosts,” Manley said.