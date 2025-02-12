84 multi-family units planned near Hindu Temple in Beavercreek

A remaining four acres on the north side of the property are reserved for future development, per developer plans submitted to the city.

The proposed development, titled AMODA, includes a mix of 32 patio homes and 52 townhomes, public documents show. The neighborhood will also be governed by a homeowner’s association.

“(The development) will hopefully fit in the look and feel of Beavercreek, which has high standards, and our materials reflect that,” said David Marshall of KBJW Engineering’s Kettering office, representing the developer to Beavercreek City Council on Monday night.

A few residents at a public hearing Monday evening raised concerns about the road conditions on Lillian Lane, especially given the presence of heavy machinery there in the near future. City staff said there are plans to fix that road, but it would make more sense to do so once all the work involving heavy machinery is finished.

The initial rezoning of the property in 2023 discussed the development as a retirement community, though the designation has been dropped from the final site plan.

Beavercreek City Council approved the site plan Monday.