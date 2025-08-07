88-year-old man dies days after being injured in Dayton crash

Medics had taken Henley to the hospital following a crash at Kipling and Cornell drives on July 30.

A 2007 Lexus ES was traveling south on Kipling Drive when it collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra going west on Cornell Drive, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

Henley was identified as the driver of the Nissan.

The impact from the crash caused the Nissan to hit a pole at the intersection.

The driver of the Lexus, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries. His passenger did not report any injuries.

The crash report indicated conflicting statements were made at the scene.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate.