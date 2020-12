88th Air Base Wing announces holiday hours of operation

Jan. 1 Closed

1B Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Closed

Jan. 1 Closed

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

Dec. 24 Open 24/7

Dec. 25 Open 24/7

Dec. 31 Open 24/7

Jan. 1 Open 24/7

15A Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Closed

Jan. 1 Closed

19B (National Road)

Dec. 24 Open 24/7

Dec. 25 Open 24/7

Dec. 31 Open 24/7

Jan. 1 Open 24/7

22B

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Closed

Jan. 1 Closed

26A (Route 235/commercial delivery)

Dec. 24 Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

26A (personally operated vehicles)

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Closed

Jan. 1 Closed

Pass and Registration

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Closed

Jan. 1 Closed

88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Child & Youth Programs

· New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

· Prairies Youth Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open noon to 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Honor Guard, 937-257-6314

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 Open noon to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

Dec. 24 Open 24/7

Dec. 25 Open 24/7

Dec. 31 Open 24/7

Jan. 1 Open 24/7

Mortuary Affairs, 937-503-6084

Dec. 24 On call

Dec. 25 On call

Dec. 31 On call

Jan. 1 On call

NAF Accounting Office, NAF Contracting & APF Logistics

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1 Closed

Tennis Club

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

88 ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937-257-3131

Civil Engineer Support Dec. 25 Emergency only

Jan. 1 Emergency only

Civil Engineer Office Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

Dec. 24 Open 24/7

Dec. 25 Open 24/7

Dec. 31 Open 24/7

Jan. 1 Open 24/7

Inpatient units (all other services closed)

Dec. 24 Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to visitors

Dec. 25 Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to visitors

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to visitors

Jan. 1 Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to visitors

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

Dec. 17-Jan. 10 Closed, staff teleworking except on weekends & holidays

Information Technology Service Desk

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Land Mobile Radio

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Dec. 24 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Official Mail Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Recycling Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

KITTYHAWK CENTER Barbershop

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Beauty Shop

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Burger King

Dec. 24 Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 Closed

Charley’s

Dec. 24 Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 Closed

Class VI

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Commissary

Dec. 24 Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Dry Cleaners

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Flight Kitchen

Dec. 24 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 25 Open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 Open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 Open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GNC

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 Open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Just Juic’n Food Court

Dec. 24 Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Kittyhawk Express

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Main Exchange Gun Counter

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Main Exchange kiosks

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Military Flags & More

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Optical Center

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

Dec. 24 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 25 Holiday Meal 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 Breakfast 6 to 8 a.m.; Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 1 Holiday Meal 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

Dec. 24 Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Starbucks

Dec. 24 Open 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

Wireless Advocates

Dec. 24 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25 Closed

Dec. 31 Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 Closed

USO Community Center

Dec. 24 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 1 Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

‘Throttle Back’ for holidays

Personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are encouraged to unplug or turn off devices that won’t be used over the holiday or connect them to a device that shuts off power automatically. Team Wright-Patt’s cooperation has the potential to save thousands of dollars and though simple, is a particularly meaningful way to help during this time of budget concerns. Even devices that have a power-save function should be unplugged, as they may be older and not save as much as newer functions would. Equipment that may be unplugged includes coffee pots, message monitors, printers/scanners, authorized space heaters, radios, desk lamps/task lighting, shredders, fax machines, microwave ovens, monitors/speakers and projectors. Computers, processors, laptops, servers and network switches are among items that should remain plugged in. Participating in the “Throttle Back” initiative will return valuable savings to critical base missions, officials say.