9-year-old girl injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon

A nine-year-old girl was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a pedestrian strike around 12:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive, according to a crash report obtained from the Dayton Police Department.

A 2005 Ford Freestyle was traveling south on Northcrest Drive at an high rate of speed in the middle of the unmarked roadway and did not see the child who entered the roadway, the crash report stated. The vehicle then hit the child.

The child was transported to a local hospital for suspect serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law initially, but was later identified, the report said.

